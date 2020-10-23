Punjab mulls lockdown as coronavirus situation worsens

LAHORE: Law Minister Raja Basharat, during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona, warned that if the people continued to flout the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), the government would be forced to take drastic measures, Pakistan Today learnt on Friday.

“Government departments have repeatedly asked the public to follow the Covid-19 SOPs, but most of the people have ignored the SOPs,” he said.

The meeting took place on Friday in the Chief Minister House, wherein it was considered allowing government employees over the age of 55 and female government employees with children to work from home.

The law minister was also briefed on the steps being taken by the concerned departments to control the Covid-19. It is pertinent to mention here that smart lockdown has been imposed in 774 places in Punjab while SOPs have also been formed for marriage halls, educational institutions and markets.

Moreover, in view of the growing number of cases of Covid-19 across the country, the Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) has also started considering suggesting a lockdown to the government.

In a statement issued on behalf of CEAG, Prof Dr Asad Aslam said that Covid-19 are not being implemented by the people across the country.

“In this regard, not only in the markets but also in any other sectors, Covid-19 SOPs are not being implemented. This is the main reason why the chances of the coronavirus spreading again in Pakistan have increased. If the same situation persists, we will once again propose to the federal government to impose smart lockdown,” he said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik has said that the number of Covid-19 patients in Punjab hospitals is increasing. “Once again, the number of critically ill patients in hospitals has risen due to Covid-19,” he remarked.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab said that the proportion of deaths due to coronavirus in Punjab on September 1 this year was 1.6 per cent, but this number has now reached 6 per cent. Similarly, the percentage of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has increased from 0.92 to 1.33 per cent.

The number of active cases of coronavirus has risen to 9,855 across the country. Moreover, 13 more people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours across the country; and the total number of deaths due to the global pandemic has risen to 6,715.

According to the latest data released by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), 736 new cases of covid-19 were reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases across the country to 326,216 and 309,646 patients have recovered so far.

The total number of patients in Sindh is 142,917 while in Punjab it is 122,253, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 38,886, in Balochistan 15,767, Islamabad 18,578, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 3,688 and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 4,127.