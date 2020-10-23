PTA takes notice of chaupals, hujras for spreading fake news

The PTA has approached the nation’s chaupals and hujras over fake news and anti-Pakistan propaganda and instructed them to immediately sensitise their moderations teams and ensure that the platforms are not used as propaganda tool for spreading fake information.

“Much to our disappointment,” said a spokesperson of the PTA. “We have found that a number of people involved in the propagation of untrue stories are verified by the chaupals and hujras and even been given blue ticks by them.”

“If we find that the chaupals and hujras refuse to take action against them, we would have no option but to shut them down.”