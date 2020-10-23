PPP has asked Centre to revoke islands ordinance: Murad

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has asked the federal government to take back the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance, 2020.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the chief minister said that the Sindh Assembly has passed a resolution against the Islands Ordinance. The CM said that maritime boundaries of the federal government start after 12 nautical miles.

Murad said that being a chief minister, it is his duty to satisfy people of the province by serving them. The CM maintained that we are not afraid of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and will continue to face corruption cases against us.

Murad said that it has been over a year, PPP leader Khursheed Shah is in jail without any case. The CM further said that the federal government has stopped calling ministers for meetings.