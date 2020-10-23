Peace in Afghanistan will benefit both countries: Imran

The speaker of Afghan Wolesi Jirga, Mir Rahman Rahmani, along with his delegation, met with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, and the premier said that peace in Afghanistan would benefit both countries.

PM Imran said that there were “untapped economic synergies” between the countries, and these can be realised in the economic and trade sphere. He added that the countries can open new avenues for cooperation and enhanced connectivity with the Central Asian Republics.

The Seminar on Pakistan-Afghanistan Trade and Investment will take place on 26-27 October in Islamabad, and it shows Pakistan’s desire to achieve progress on bilateral economic agenda.

The premier appreciated the fraternal relationship between the two countries and stressed the need to reach a peaceful settlement through negotiations.

PM Imran stressed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to achieve peace and stability in Afghanistan.