Obesity is a common and serious disease all over the world. By this, people are facing many troubles and difficulties. According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults,18 years and older, were overweight. Obesity is generally caused by eating too much and walking less. Excess weight may increase the risk for many health problems including, diabetes, high blood pressure, feet pain as well as pregnancy problems. Further, high blood pressure increases the risk of delivery.The main causes of increasing obesity is eating fast foods, no regular exercise and two much calories in the food. Adults obesity rates are highest in the United States, Mexico and New Zealand. People of every country are requested to take care of themselves by eating less, eat too many vegetables and regular exercise to keep themselves away from these problems which are very hazardous.

Mehrullah A. Hameed

Turbat