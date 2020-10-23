New infections on rise for fifth consecutive day, NCOC says

ISLAMABAD: Two days after the authorities warned of strict measures in the wake of serious increases in coronavirus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday revealed the positivity ratio had risen for the fifth consecutive day.

A meeting of the central forum dealing with the outbreak in the country on Wednesday had noted the country was fast approaching a point where movement restrictions would become necessary if the district administrators could not increase the public’s compliance with government-issued guidelines to curb the spread of the disease.

During the Friday session, which reviewed official numbers presented by health officials, the participants noted that the positivity ratio had risen for the fifth consecutive day.

According to a statement, the average positivity rate is 40 per cent higher during the last four days and deaths were also increasing. “It was also noted that Muzaffarabad, Hyderabad, Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan have a higher positivity ratio along with other areas across the country,” it added.

Hospital admissions are also on the increase particularly in Punjab, the forum was told. There is also an increase in the number of critical patients at hospitals, the statement said.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik shared data on the province’s outbreak during the meeting. “The death ratio in Punjab was 1.6 on September 1 and has now gone up to six. Meanwhile, the province’s positivity ratio has increased from 0.92 to 1.33,” the statement said.

An analysis of the fatality rate showed that Pakistan’s figure stood at 2.06 per cent as compared to the global 2.72pc.

“[In Pakistan] Men account for 71pc of the total deaths. Of these, 76pc are over the age of 50,” the NCOC said.

The increase in Covid-19 indicators comes two days after the NCOC warned it would close down services once again if the public continued to flout SOPs for curbing the spread of the virus.

Declaring the transport sector, markets, marriage halls, restaurants and public gatherings as high-risk areas, the centre had advised provinces to focus on them and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said Thursday: “The second wave has started in Pakistan.”

“We are seeing a clear increase in positivity rate in coronavirus cases,” he had said, adding that the virus was once more rapidly spreading because people have stopped taking precautions.

He has urged the public to adopt the guidelines and appealed to the opposition parties not to gather crowds for their anti-government rallies.