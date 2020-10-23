Nawaz upset with PML-N leaders’ secret meetings

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is reported upset because of a secret meeting of three senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders with party President Shahbaz Sharif on the “request” of a senior representative of the establishment.

According to a local news outlet, Nawaz was reportedly unhappy because he was told that top party leaders Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Rana Tanvir Hussain met Shahbaz while he was in the custody National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the “request of a senior representative of the establishment”.

However, PML-N Secretary-General Iqbal dismissed the reports, claiming that they had met their party president after duly informing the former premier.

While denying that the establishment arranged their meeting, Iqbal said they had only requested the anti-graft body for the meeting.