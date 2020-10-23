Money vs humanity

It really hurts me to express that yesterday in Karachi on Abo-ul-hassan isfita road a blast occurred due to the leakage of a cylinder which killed 5 persons and left 28 terribly injured. After the blast the injured people were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment, but the doctors refused to treat them without a high amount of money 50 thousands. It is a really shameful act that nowadays in the country humanity is lost and doctors who are known as the protectors of humanity, are greedy and unable to think about patients’ lives just because of money and they think that money is everything. I would like to say that doctors should kindly think about humans and their precious lives.

Sameera Hamza

Turbat Kech