Karachi incident vindicates Nawaz’s narrative: Maryam

LAHORE: Amid the controversy surrounding the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar Awan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the Karachi incident had “vindicated” former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s stance that there was a “state above the state” in Pakistan.

“What happened in Karachi has shown who is actually running the government,” she said while addressing a press conference. “Imran Khan is not the government. He is simply a dummy occupying a seat and that dummy has been silent for three days.”

“The Karachi incident has made it clear that Nawaz Sharif’s stance — about ‘state above the state’ and Imran Khan being nothing more than a pawn — is correct. Nawaz Sharif only said it, you [Imran] proved it […] showed the nation what a state above the state is,” she claimed.

When asked about the inquiry into the incident — which both the army chief and Sindh government said would be carried out — Maryam said that in her opinion there was no need for an inquiry as everything was already known. “There is plenty of video footage,” she said, adding that the provincial government was well aware of what had transpired.

“If there is an inquiry, it should be transparent so that the nation knows everything and the report should be made public,” she further said.

The PML-N VP said that given the way in which the government appeared to be scared and was “hiding in Bani Gala”, its tenure might be over even before January.