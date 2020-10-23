Jusice Isa, wife reveal tax, assets details

in response to the demand by the Women’s Action Forum (WAF), which had invoked Article 19A of the Constitution and the right to information laws to seek the information about Justice Qazi Faez Isa, his wife Safina Isa and children, the Supreme Court (SC) judge’s family voluntarily disclose their personal assets, the income tax they paid from the year 2018 to 2020 and the privileges he enjoys as a member of the judiciary.

Justice Isa issued a statement saying that he had paid Rs2.2 million as income tax in 2018 on the income of Rs15 million earned that year, Rs1.79 million tax in 2019 on the income of Rs17 million and Rs2.6 million tax in 2020 on the income of Rs21 million.