Increasing poverty

Poverty refers to the condition of not having the basic facilities such as clean water, nutrition, healthcare, clothing and shelter. It is one of the major social problems that Pakistan is facing. Undoubtedly, it is not just an important and sensitive problem for Pakistan but for the entire world. It hurts me to mention that social problems like crimes, theft, lawlessness, injustice, corruption, adultery, early marriages, child labour are associated to poverty. When these problems are not met timely, the results are in the form of deviant behavior. Drug abuse, smuggling, corruption, illiteracy and many other problems take place. To sum up, the government should work to improve the stability in our country and reduce poverty as it is the main cause of our backwardness.

Shahnoor Ameer

Turbat