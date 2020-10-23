ILF takes a stand

The Chairman of International Lawyers Forum (ILF), Nasir Ahmed Advocate has said that the ILF will never accept any conspiracy against Christians in the name of so-called encroachment and development plans. Government always tries to create panic on the occasions of minorities but neither ILF will accept any action of the government against minorities nor will allow anyone to demolish the homes and worship places of Christian communities situated in Azam Basti, Manzoor Colony and Mehmoodabad but across the country.

A delegation of ILF headed by Chairman Nasir Ahmed Advocate has visited Mehmoodabad and surrounding areas on Thursday and assured hundreds of victims including women, children, transgender and other local residents those were gathered parallel areas where the local administration and police threatened and asked them to leave their places, the victims told ILF that the area police and local administration’s officials have demanded heavy money with them if they want to live there otherwise they would not only have to leave their areas but also will have to face criminal cases.

ILF’s Chairman revealed that it’s an international conspiracy against Christian community on the occasion of Christmas traditionally neither any authority nor any other ‘character’ has any authority to snatch the wishes and happiness of Christians as well as Christmas.

Tehseen Manzoor Rajput Advocate, Jamshed Ali Khowaja Advocate, Barrister Habib Baloch, Syed Jaffer Abbas Advocate, Salman Farhad Advocate, Mrs.Kulsoom Gilgati and other ILF members were present on the occasion.

Jamshed Ali Khowaja

Karachi