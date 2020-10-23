Hang the rapists?

Hang the rapist. Nowadays, this has become a common chant. After every rape case that is reported in the media and becomes famout for a few days, peple’s demands seem to be hanging the rapist and that too publicly. This is an unfortunate line of thinking. What message are we sending this way? Are we saying this to make a deterrent punishmet, or to placate our own guilt for having failed as a society? It is easy to say hang the rapist, it makes one feel like they have done something and the problem will be solved if this one thing happens. But it will not, especially if we refuse to have mature and sensitive conversations not just about rape, but the culture we have in this country and the way we treat our women.

It is incomprehensible why the Pakistanis consider the death penalty the best way to end rape culture in our society. Come to the past, Zaniab rape case is one of the example that we hanged the rapist or the victim of (suspect) the little angel Zaniab. But did it bring any difference? We have tried this method, and it has only proven that the death penalty only appeases those uncomfortable by these ugly truths, and does not actually make this country a safer place for women.

Because the death penalty cannot change the sexually frustrated mindset of our people, there must be a stronger punishment instead of hanging the rapists. The fact is that, in Pakistan people are so sexually frustrated that they consider everyone as an object to complete their sexual frustration. So , there should be much stronger law for the protecting of public instead of hanging or capital punishment.

Rahim Buksh Noor

Turbat