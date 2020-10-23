Five killed in Khuzdar bus fire

BALOCHISTAN: Five people were killed and three others injured after a passenger bus caught fire on Friday in Khuzdar district of Balochistan province, police said.

Women and children were among the killed, according to paramilitary troops in Khuzdar, who said at least three others were critically injured.

The bus was on its way to Karachi from Quetta when it caught fire due to a short circuit in the engine on a national highway in Khuzdar.

Upon getting the information, rescue teams along with police rushed to the site for rescue and relief activities. Firefighters doused the fire before rescuing the injured and shifting them to a nearby hospital.

According to police, DNA tests will be conducted to identify the burnt bodies and then they will be handed over to their relatives.