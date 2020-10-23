FATF to decide on Pakistan’s status today

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force will conclude today a three-day plenary to decide whether to keep Pakistan on its gray list or move it to a blacklist.

The announcement will be made at the conclusion of the virtual session. The body will review Pakistan’s progress on the 27-point action plan for addressing anti-money laundering and terror financing.

The global financial watchdog had in 2018 placed Pakistan on its gray list of countries with inadequate controls over money laundering, a potential source of terror financing, and gave it the action plan to implement.

In February this year, the country won a four-month grace period, until June this year, to meet the international anti-terrorism financing norms. That deadline was extended to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by June 2020,” the FATF had said in a statement issued after a meeting in Paris in February. “Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress especially in prosecuting and penalising TF (terrorism financing) not be made by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action.”

In February, the FATF had noted that Pakistan had delivered on 14 points but missed 13 other targets. On July 28, the government reported to Parliament compliance with 14 points of the 27-point action plan and with 10 of the 40 recommendations.

By Sept 16, however, the joint session of the parliament amended about 15 laws to upgrade its legal system matching international standards as required by the agency.

Officials have been hopeful of a positive outcome, especially after the recent legislation by parliament on counter-terror financing and money laundering.

However, being placed on the black list would put Pakistan in company with Iran and North Korea and see it shunned by international financial institutions.