Covid-19 in Russia

Russia has reported a record high 16,319 new cases of coronavirus, including 4,999 in the capital Moscow on Monday Oct 19, to take the national total to 1,431,635. According to Reuters, authorities reported 269 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking Russia’s official death toll to 24,635.The country reported sixteen thousands cases plus in a single day, which makes it the highest ever in one day for it.The winter session is assisting the virus to spread speedily.Pakistan also has to take urgent measures in order to get rid of the deadly virus’s second wave.Thus, I request every Pakistani to please follow the SOPs in order to be saved from Covid-19.

Hammal Naeem

Bugh