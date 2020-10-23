Balochistan asks PDM to postpone Quetta rally due to terror threat

QUETTA: Spokesperson of the Balochistan government, Liaquat Shahwani, has asked the leadership of opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to postpone its rally in Quetta following the issuance of security alert by National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

Liaquat Shahwani told media persons on Friday that PDM is going to organise a public gathering in Quetta which was previously postponed twice by the opposition alliance. “We, on behalf of the Balochistan government, had announced earlier for not having any reservations for the organisation of a public gathering by PDM.”

He said that after the issuance of a security alert by NACTA, the provincial government is now considering the matter in a serious manner.

“We have raised 28 points regarding the upcoming rally. The government will provide bullet-proof vehicles to PDM leaders. However, the responsibility of PDM leadership has also increased now.”

The spokesperson said that many untoward incidents had taken place in the past including the terrorist attack on the chief minister. He demanded PDM leadership to postpone the rally after the issuance of the security alert by NACTA.

Shahwani added that many citizens could also contract novel coronavirus as 70 per cent of the rally’s participants will arrive in Balochistan from other provinces.

Earlier on Thursday, NACTA had warned that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks on political and religious leaderships across Quetta and Peshawar in the near future.

In light of the PDM gatherings scheduled in the major cities, including Quetta and Peshawar, the NACTA has warned the possible attacks by TTP could target high-profile persons from religious and political parties during these rallies.

Earlier, security forces recovered a huge cache of explosive material during an operation conducted in the Qamar Din Karez area against the TTP.

Eight fully functional improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing six to eight kilograms each and a bag comprising 12 to 15 kilograms IEDs and other accessories including remote controls, detonators, ball bearings and detonating cord were recovered in the operation.

According to security sources, items were most likely transported recently from Afghanistan to Pakistan by ex-TTP elements through the Ghudwana enclave and were further being moved to carry out terrorist activity in Zhob or Quetta.