3,990 terrorist incidents occurred since Jan 2015, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The upper house of the Parliament was informed on Friday that 3,990 terrorist incidents took place between January 2015 and September 2020, leaving 3,384 persons martyred and 8,436 others wounded.

The Interior Ministry presented the details before the Senate regarding the martyred and wounded persons in terrorist incidents. In its written response, the ministry detailed that National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has been compiling data of martyred persons in terrorist incidents since 2015; however, the statistics did not contain details of terrorists killed in different actions.

According to details, out of 3,384 martyred persons, 1,457 were personnel of law enforcement agencies, whereas 2,569 security officials and 5,867 other persons were wounded.

According to year-wise statistics, 1,139 incidents occurred in 2015 which caused the loss of 838 lives and left 1,706 wounded; 785 incidents took place in 2016 with 804 deaths and 1,914 injured; 668 people were martyred and 2,153 got injured in 741 incidents occurred in 2017; 584 incidents took place in 2018 with 517 martyrdoms and 1,256 wounded; 375 people were martyred and 963 injured in 482 incidents occurred in 2019, and 175 martyrdoms and 446 injuries were reported in 259 incidents in 2020 till September 2020.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, speaking on the floor of the House, said that there are no specified routes which are used for drug trafficking at Pakistan’s border areas.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, Ali Muhammad Khan said that terrain offers many opportunities to traffickers for adopting infrequent routes. He said that 17 federal and 14 provincial agencies are working to control drug smuggling in the country. He also said that the intelligence network of ANF has been expanded inside main cities to locate and hang drug smugglers.

He further said that FM-101 dedicated time from 3 pm to 4 pm to ANF where masses are being given awareness on drugs and its adverse effects.

Responding to another question, the minister of parliamentary affairs told the house that the government is taking special initiatives to maximise registration of females.

Responding to points of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Khan said that the government is committed to carrying forward the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project successfully. He said that CPEC is a game-changer project not only for Pakistan but also the whole region.

Taking the floor, Leader of the House Waseem Shahzad said that Pakistan is heading towards economic stability under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that an increase is being witnessed in the country’s exports and remittances.

The House will now meet on Monday at 3 pm.