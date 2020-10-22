‘They will ruin your children’s future’: PPP chief launches GB campaign

At the start of his Gilgit-Baltistan campaign, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned the people to be mindful of former governments’ propaganda to ensure the region prospers.

Speaking at a worker’s convention in Skardu, the PPP leader said, “We have to save this region from unseen devastation.”

“We need to save GB because we have seen what [former governments] have done in other provinces. Go ask the people of KP what they are suffering through,” he said, adding that “They will ruin your children’s future.”

The PPP chief said that the people of GB should understand the issues faced by those areas where the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power when proceeding in the elections.

Bilawal pointed out his political pedigree and contrasted against a player [Imran Khan] who takes U-turns from his promises”.

Bilawal criticised the incumbent government for the lack of economic prosperity in the region and held them liable for “historic inflation, poor education policies, and health reforms”.

He spoke against the treatment of farmers in the area, who were left to fend for themselves instead of receiving help from the authorities in Islamabad. Bilawal said that GB needs food processing plants, cold storage chains, and a dense transport network to transport fruits and vegetables.

He also called the treatment of lady healthcare workers “reprehensible”, and said that it was the health programme launched by his father, Asif Ali Zardari, that was still used to facilitate the workers to this day.

“We plan on launching free quality hospitals in the region just like we launched Gambat medical institute that rushed to the rescue of Shaukat Ali when he was suffering from a lung ailment,” he said.

Reiterating that democracy is the only solution to all woes of the country, Bilawal hoped that PPP will witness a remarkable win in the region.