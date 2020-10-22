Security agencies directly take orders from PM: Abbasi on Safdar’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: While the controversy and mystery surrounding the arrest of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s husband is nowhere near settling down, former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said security agencies take their orders from the prime minister, implying the involvement of the highest office in the incident.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Abbasi observed the institutions such as the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Rangers take their orders directly from the premier, saying the ultimate responsibility of the whole incident falls on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Both the institutions, the ISI and Rangers, directly report to the premier. Someone gave them instructions and that person can only be the prime minister. No one else can do that. The officials of these institutions take their orders from the country’s premier,” he said.

Karachi police had Karachi Police arrested Awan early Monday morning for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah which — according to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971, governing the premises — is punishable by “imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or a fine, or both”.

Later in the day, claims of “kidnapping” of the provincial police chief to pressure the force into arresting Awan emerged. The following day, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while taking notice of the incident, ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

“This is the reality behind this incident [and] this is the reality that the country’s premier gave the order to violate the sanctity of the chaddor and char dewari,” Abbasi said, adding that giving such an order was unlawful.

“These matters are very serious. The Constitution was violated, the authority of the province was challenged and the province’s top officer was kidnapped. These are not small matters [and] all things go back to the premier’s office,” he added

“The premier will have to give an answer. Please read the oath you took when you assumed office. Not only did you break your own oath, you also directed other officials to break their own oaths.”

Abbasi also said that he had expected the courts to take suo motu notice of the incident. We expected that our courts that have taken notice of mere transfers of officials would have taken suo motu notice,” he said.

“Today a police officer was kidnapped and they didn’t take notice.”

“We [the courts] ousted a premier of the country for holding a visa in a suo motu case [but] today when the Constitution is in trouble our courts are silent,” he said, adding: “If the inspector general of police is not safe, then no one is safe.”