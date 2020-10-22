Safdar’s arrest: Shahzad Akbar urges CM Sindh to name who pressurized police

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Thursday said that India has started a propaganda campaign against Pakistan over the recent issue of Capt (r) Safdar Awan’s arrested.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, he said that opposition hue and cry provided an opportunity to India to start anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Terming the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Safdar lawful, Akbar maintained that he was arrested by the province’s police, which is sovereign after the 18th

amendment.

“Sindh police tweeted about the arrest and termed it as per law,” he added.

People are aware that who gives directions to the Sindh police, the SAPM said and urged Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah to name the federal minister who pressurized the police.

Replying to a query, he said that provinces are sovereign after the 18th amendment and the Sindh province has to inquire about the matter.

Commenting on the opposition’s criticism on Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case, Akbar advised the opposition parties to read the judgement of International Court of Justice (ICJ) before making statements on the case.