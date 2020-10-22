Safdar’s arrest: PML-N leader raises questions over PPP’s shifting of blame

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (r) Safdar Awan, the former ruling party has asked the leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Sindh government to come clean on Safdar’s arrest.

The development comes amidst rumours that the PML-N and PPP leaders had allegedly developed differences and that the PPP leadership had contacted Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to seek his help and carry out a probe into the episode of the arrest of Safdar in Karachi.

Former Sindh governor and spokesman of Nawaz Sharif, Mohammad Zubair, on Thursday asked the Sindh government and the PPP to make it clear who it believed was behind the arrest of Safdar.

“If the PPP is blaming the federal government for the Karachi incident, then why did they demand an inquiry from the army chief into the matter? It does not make any sense,” Zubair argued during a private television talk show, referring to the fact that the PPP first blamed the Rangers and then shifted the blame to the federal government.

He argued that if the federal government means Imran Khan, the PPP must clarify as who was ordered by Imran Khan to carry out this operation.

“Who besieged the inspector-general of police [IGP] Sindh? If we presume that the federal government was responsible and that the sector commanders, etc. were not involved in the arrest of Safdar, then who was involved. This all makes the arrest episode a mystery,” said Zubair.

He said that it is amazing to note that the Sindh government blamed one person while its leadership requested another to probe into the matter.

“This way, they are dragging [the armed forces] into politics, while on the one hand, they say that [the army] should not take part in politics. In the same breath, the PPP also claims that [the army] was not involved but the culprit was Imran Khan. So then, the PPP should also tell us through which alien creature did Imran Khan carry out this whole operation,” demanded Mohammad Zubair.

He further raised questions on the inquiry ordered into the matter and said that why would the inquiry would be conducted into by a corps commander.

“Why would [Karachi Corps commander] investigate a civil matter? I am completely confused on this issue,” lamented the PML-N leader.

PPP leader Senator Maula bakhsh Chandio, who was present on the occasion, tried to explain the entire situation to Zubair.

“How is it possible that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would spread anarchy in the country based on a single incident and also dissolve the Sindh government? We do not want to spread chaos and rather we want to bring real democracy in the country by resolving the matter amicably,” he argued.

He also defended the request by Bilawal to ask the COAS to start a probe into the matter and said that in his view, it was not a bad idea to make a request to the army chief.

“Army is our own institution and the people also have faith in the army chief. And it is also not true that we have asked him to stay while he was going home. He is a reality and is here to stay,” asserted Senator Chandio.