NAB approves another graft reference against Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: The executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved another graft reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The NAB executive board meeting, led by Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, passed an accountability reference against Nawaz Sharif for illegal use of bullet-proof vehicles, a statement of the accountability bureau said.

Former director general Aftab Sultan, former ambassador Aitzaz Chaudhry and Fawad Hassan Fawad have also been named in the reference.

The NAB session also approved an accountability reference against the former federal secretary of interior Shahid Khan.

Moreover, the executive board approved a corruption reference against the former chairman of the National Police Foundation (NPF) Mohammad Rafique Hassan and other accused.

The NAB meeting approved another reference against the officials of the Punjab Sports Board (PSB), former DG Sports Usman Anwar, Wilayat Ali Shah and others.

The NAB executive board approved an accountability reference against former chairman CDA Farkhand Iqbal and others. The accused were allegedly involved in the misuse of authority, the bureau said in its statement.