Lahore may witness smog spell in November: officials

LAHORE: As smog has once again started to develop over the plains of Punjab, the authorities on Thursday forecast that it is likely to prevail with variable intensity in Lahore during the first week of November.

Punjab Environment Protection Secretary Zahid Hussain said since 2017, smog engulfs different parts of Punjab in the first week of November and the department was expecting smog around the same time this year too.

The government has taken a number of steps to control the spread of smog, he said.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar said that a restriction has been placed on the burning of crops. Brick kilns across Punjab will also remain closed from November 7 to December 31.

Air pollution levels in Lahore were reported to be among the worst in the world last year and Amnesty International issued a statement that the hazardous air quality in Pakistan violates human rights.

At least 95 percent of all children in low and middle-income countries were exposed to unsafe levels of air pollution, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on air quality and child health said.

In Lahore, a report prepared by the Children’s Hospital revealed a three-fold increase in admissions for chest or cardiovascular complaints in the past decade.

According to the WHO, air pollution impacts every organ of the body and can result in brain deformities and stunting.