Indian media goes on fake news peddling spree after Safdar arrest episode

LAHORE: Amid the detention and subsequent bail of opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Capt (r) Safdar Awan and events surrounding it, the Indian media has gone onto a spree of coverage of trumped-up, fake news, promoting disinformation on the “civil war” in Karachi.

Yes, you read that right.

Since Wednesday, mainstream Indian channels, including India Today, Zee News, CNN 18 and India.com have been reporting a “civil war-like situation”. The coverage follows the arrest of Safdar and subsequent accusations of the “kidnapping” of the Sindh police chief.

Safdar was arrested on Monday for slogan-mongering inside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah the previous day. The following day, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, while taking notice of the incident, ordered an immediate inquiry.

Capitalising on the chance to defame Pakistan, Indian news channels reported “clashes” between the Sindh police and the army in the country’s financial hub. A fake video was also being circulated on Twitter, claiming to show the alleged clash.

CNN NEWS18, a partnership between India’s TV18 and CNN International, also shared a similar video on Twitter. However, it soon deleted the video from its timeline but shared other ones, putting forward more outlandish claims.

PAKISTAN CALLS ON TWITTER TO TAKE ACTION:

Responding to the absurd claims, government ministers called on Twitter management to take notice of the disinformation.

“Indian media in hyper drive with fake news on Pakistan and unfortunate that Twitter is [deliberately ignoring it],” tweeted Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari.

Indian media in hyper drive with fake news on Pakistan & unfortunate that @TwitterSupport delib ignoring! Facebook also indulging Indian propaganda & hate posts! Similarly Islamophobia rampant but heaven forbid if any word said implying even a querying comment on holocaust! https://t.co/F6h0Q6vRwD — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 22, 2020

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said the Indian media propaganda was at its peak and was being fuelled by the PDM “circus”.

Indian media propaganda at its peak & sadly fueled by the PDM circus.

Both social & economic indicators of Pakistan are showing positive signs.

The artificially manufactured food inflation is being brought under control as well.

Pakistan on the rise under PM @ImranKhanPTI — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 22, 2020

“Both social and economic indicators of Pakistan are showing positive signs. The artificially manufactured food inflation is being brought under control as well. Pakistan is on the rise under Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

The chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi, said Indian media is “deeply involved in a fake, fabricated and malicious propaganda campaign” to malign the country’s state institutions.

#Indian media is deeply involved in a fake, fabricated and malicious propaganda campaign to malign state institutions of #Pakistan.@Twitter needs to take action against Indian Social Media accounts who are involved in nefarious attacks of fake news against Pakistan. — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) October 21, 2020

“Twitter needs to take action against Indian social media accounts who are involved in nefarious attacks of fake news against Pakistan.”

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman stated Pakistan’s internal dissent is a sign of its “political health”.

Pakistan’s internal dissent is a sign of its political health: that democracy is never one person or view; that when freedoms are curtailed people push back;that when constitutional rights r under threat the brave speak out. Indian trolls need to get a life and look to their own https://t.co/GgQght0ZqN — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) October 21, 2020

“That democracy is never one person or view; That when freedoms are curtailed people push back; That when constitutional rights are under threat, the brave speak out. Indian trolls need to get a life and look to their own,” she said.