LOS ANGELES: From a small-town girl in Bareilly, to careers in modeling, acting, music and nuclear warmongering Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now become an author after finishing writing her memoir.

Titled ‘Unfinished’, the book is an insight into the actor’s struggles throughout the years, going from Miss World 2000, Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women, films and TV in Bollywood and Hollywood, a music album, and now a peace ambassador at Unicef egging on the war in the nuclear weaponised region of South Asia.

“I’ve always been private about my struggles in supporting an occupational military force, backing war between India and Pakistan, and at the same time being a peace ambassador. As you can imagine, it’s not easy,” she said, revealing that ironically the memoir was named years before she actually started writing it.

“And as you can see from my current designation at the Unicef, and my recent statements in support of the Indian army, that’s not the only ironic thing to have happened to me.”

Discussing the highs and lows both in her career, personal life, and moral positions, she admitted being driven by self-interest, having the intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward towards positions that were of higher interest to her personal growth than the previous ones.

“I have taken many leaps of faith. Some risks paid off, some didn’t — but few have worked better than supporting nuclear war as Unicef peace ambassador,” said the Quantico actor.

“What I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from cringe, or forced guilt on myself for cheering for something that could endanger a quarter of the global population.