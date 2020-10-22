KARACHI: The Institute of Business Administration, Karachi has begun the transition to become a trade polytechnic after most faculty members were made to realise that it is impossible for businesses to escape interest, which is proscribed in Islam.

“IBA is pleased to announce admissions to the Diploma of Associate Engineering (DAE) Mechanical (Automobile) in the winter program,” said S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA. “We also regret scrapping all our BBA, MBA and finance-concentration programs.”

“Special apologies to students who are currently enrolled in aforementioned programs because they are not merely being discontinued but immediately scrapped and hostel residents will have to find alternate accommodation someone by 7 PM today,” he added.

“We are fortunate to have been convinced by the baton-wielding crowd of well-wishers that has assembled outside each of our institute’s various campuses that we had been going on a path of folly and would like to apologise for our contributions to the Jewish economic system since 1955.”

Upcoming programs include the DAE Civil, DAE Chemical, Dars-e-Nizami Course and DAE Electronics. Short courses include Drafting Diploma (DDip) , Basic Electrical Wiring Diploma (BEWDip) and Crotch Management During Getting Kicked While In Foetal Position Diploma (CManDGKWFPDip).