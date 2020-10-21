Three dead, 15 injured in Karachi building explosion

KARACHI: At least three people died and 15 others were injured in an explosion in the upper portion of a multi-storey building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday.

All injured and deceased people have been taken to Patel hospital, rescue officials said.

The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police station house officer (SHO) said that it “seems to be a cylinder blast”, adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials reached the site and cordoned off the neighbourhood.

More details to follow