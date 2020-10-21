Tackling rape

The Bangladesh government has sentenced five rapists to death after allegedly gang-raping a fifteen-year-old girl in the country’s capital. The girl was called by her boyfriend to a place where he himself including his friends brutally gang-raped her. The decision of the Bangladesh government is appreciable, and Pakistan also has to follow suit in order to control the henious crime which is being reported constantly. Statistics show that a rape occurs after two hours and a gang-rape within each hour in Pakistan, despite being an Islamic state. Have we ever thought how much difficulties and pain a rape victim has to suffer post-incident? Rapists are not human beings, rather they are animals. The most suitable punishment for such animals must be death penalty and not less than it. It is high time for the government to tackle the issue so as to safe its young generation.

Hammal Naeem

Turbat