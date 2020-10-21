Surge in virus cases may force strict measures: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: As the country continues to witness a surge in fresh coronavirus infections, the authorities on Wednesday warned of strict measures to control the spread of the pandemic if there is no improvement in compliance with health guidelines.

The meeting comes a day after Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar warned the nation that it was collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all standard operating procedures (SOPs). He had also disclosed the virus-related mortality rate which he said has increased by 140 percent.

Separately, Dr Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the prime minister on health, also warned against a second wave of the contagion.

During a special session to monitor an increase in cases on Wednesday, the NCOC was informed that there is a clear resurgence of the virus while deaths are also increasing.

According to a statement, all four provincial chief secretaries were asked to strictly implement government-devised health guidelines.

The forum also identified markets, marriage halls, restaurants and public gatherings as high risk.

“Strict punitive actions on SOP violations will be initiated,” the statement said, adding that wearing of face masks and social distancing must be ensured,” it added.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the country in February, the maximum nationwide positivity rate was recorded in June when within three weeks it jumped to 23 percent from six percent. It came down to the minimum of 1.7 percent last month.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan feared a second wave of Covid-19 in the coming months in cities where pollution levels are high.

“I fear that in these two months, October and November […] cities like Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Gujranwala where there is more pollution […] there might be a second spike in coronavirus cases. The cases are rising gradually and we hope that they don’t increase quickly; we are monitoring it,” he had said.

The following day, Dr Sultan said considering the recent number of cases, there was a possibility of a second wave as people had stopped taking precautionary measures.

According to government data, of total 1,884 ventilators allocated for Covid-19 patients, as many as 80 ventilators were in use and there was no patient on a ventilator in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.