PM orders for fast work on RRUDP

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities to expedite work on Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP) and to keep him apprised of its regular progress.

The premier, while chairing a meeting on Tuesday, directed the management to keenly observe day to day progress of the project. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.

The PM noted the project is the best place to invest and reside especially for the Pakistanis living abroad. The project management represented by Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman Lt Gen (r) Anwar Ali Haider, briefed PM Imran on the projected timeline for project completion as well as on the growing interest of international investors.

The RRUDP, the premier noted, will address the concerns of water shortage and increasing pollution in the region, and said that it will be a great opportunity for the Pakistanis interested in moving to Pakistan or in investing in their home country.

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafiq Malik and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani also met the prime minister. Speaking on occasion, PM Imran said that hoarding and profiteering of daily use items will not be tolerated at any cost.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Information, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, PM’s Adviser Shehzad Akbar, Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (r) Haider and Punjab Chief Minister Buzdar.

Earlier this month, the PM stressed that executing the RRUDP within the stipulated time is the government’s priority. He had said that the project would cater to the needs of the provincial capital’s burgeoning population. He had added that development would help overcome water shortage, speed up economic activities, and create job opportunities.