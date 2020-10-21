Pakistan’s first ever freestyle wrestling league announced

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that it is launching its first-ever Freestyle Wrestling League.

The league is owned by Strawberry Sports Management, the organization that owns Super Kabaddi League. Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) is the exclusive technical collaborator of the league.

Wrestling is possibly the world’s oldest sport. A highly popular sport among the masses, the sport has featured in the Olympic Games right from the inaugural session in 1896. Pakistan once considered a powerhouse of wrestling, has managed to produce some world-class players over the years. The inaugural season of the league will be played next year, subject to Covid-19. The city-based franchise league will feature topmost players in different weight categories. The scale of the League will expand every year.

Speaking at the occasion, Strawberry Sports Management Founder Haier Ali Daud said, “This is an immensely proud moment for the sports of Pakistan. Together with PWF, we are reviving an age-old and most popular sport of the country. Wrestling has its roots in the culture of Pakistan. Through the league quality, players and game will be highlighted.”

PWF Secretary Arshad Sattar said, “We are excited to announce Pakistan’s first-ever wrestling league. The game of wrestling will receive much-needed attention and commercial support through the League. We are confident that together with Strawberry Sports Management we will write a new chapter in the history of Wrestling.”