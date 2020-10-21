Opp struggling to ensure rule of Constitution, democracy: Fazl

NAWABSHAH: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that opposition parties were struggling to ensure the rule of democracy and Constitution in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Nawabshah, Fazl claimed the country was under a masked martial law.

“The country’s situation is in front of everyone. This selected government came into power through rigged elections. We are fighting to ensure the rule of the constitution, democracy, and law in the country,” he said.

The JUI-F chief further stated that the purpose of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the anti-government alliance of nine opposition parties, was to ensure an early election.

“All opposition parties unanimously want to get rid of this incompetent government,” he declared.

Speaking on the arrest of PML-N leader Capt. (r) Safdar Awan’s arrest in connection with violation of the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Fazl said sloganeering inside the building was a “highly condemnable act”.

“Sindh IG and Additional IG were held hostage to register an FIR against Safdar. All this needs to be investigated,” he said.

Referring to the schedule of future rallies under PDM, he said: “We [opposition] will go to Quetta from here. Even last year we marched towards Islamabad to ensure the rule of democracy in the country.”