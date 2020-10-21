Opp accused of ‘shifting war’ against graft towards institutions

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcast Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday rounded on the opposition parties for “shifting the war” against their corruption towards the institutions.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Faraz said that the narrative adopted by the opposition “pleases” the enemies of Pakistan, adding: “The nation would hold the alliance accountable for their stance.”

The senator also censured the opposition leaders for amassing ill-gotten monies, saying the opposition leaders “who used to ride bicycles, now arrive in land cruisers and then talk about poor people”.

He condemned the “drama staged” at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by PML-N leader Capt (r) Safdar Awam, saying that instead of denouncing it, the opposition parties had made it a political incident.

Awan was arrested Monday for raising political slogans inside the mausoleum before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second power show at Bagh-i-Jinnah in Karachi.

Faraz further said that the opposition had united under PDM’s banner to protect their interests. The minister went on to accuse opposition leaders of “trying to sabotage their accountability”.

He also criticised PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, saying that they had “inherited” their political position.

More details to follow