Motorway rape victim identifies suspects during parade

LAHORE: The victim of the motorway gang rape incident has identified the prime suspects during a police lineup, police said on Wednesday.

Last month, the woman was raped at gunpoint in the wee hours allegedly by two men before the eyes of her children after her vehicle ran out of fuel. The suspects were also said to have stolen money and jewelry before fleeing the scene.

Police arrested the suspects, Shafqat Ali and Abid Malhi, after a prolonged manhunt across the province during which the police detained more than a dozen suspects including the families of the prime suspects.

According to APP, the woman identified the accused immediately as she saw them. The identity parade was held under strict security measures, police said.