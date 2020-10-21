Lahore CCPO goes on leave amid controversy over abusive voice recording

For unspecified reasons, the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Umar Sheikh has gone on leave for three days, and this leave was announced shortly after an audio clip emerged wherein Sheikh was abusing a woman named Naila.

According to a statement issued from the CCPO’s office, Sheikh is on leave for three days, and will resume “his duties from October 24.”

On Tuesday, an audio flip had emerged wherein a person – allegedly, CCPO Sheikh – was abusing a woman named Naila. The woman had a complaint against Chowki In-charge ADA Plot Sub-inspector Haider Ali.

In the complaint, she accused the sub-inspector of unlawfully detaining her husband and then forcing her to sell their house in order to pay the Rs2 million bribe needed for his release.

A local news outlet reported the CCPO Office as saying that Naila and her husband sold drugs, and this was another attempt to slander the police officer.

The office further said that her husband, Ghulam Nabi, has been involved in at least nine cases of peddling drugs, possession of illegal arms, giving refuge to a fugitive, and other crimes.

Reportedly, the information obtained from the woman’s husband led to the arrest of a notorious drugs supplier, Yusuf Pathan.

The allegation of bribery was reportedly investigated and could not be proved. Furthermore, the case against the woman’s husband was not registered by the CCPO Office, but by the Rangers at Ganda Singh Police Station in Kasur. Reportedly, the woman and her husband had moved to Raiwind after the Kasur residents drove them out of the area as the locals were enraged by their drug peddling.

In regards to the audio clip, the CCPO Office neither confirmed nor denied it as Sheikh’s voice, but did add that Naila used to hound the CCPO by calling him several times a day and that she had been told not to do so.