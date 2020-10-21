Karachi incident: PM’s request for two months leave ‘to recover from shock and humiliation’ rejected

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leave application was turned down on Wednesday that he had sought to recover from the shock and humiliation that he feels in the aftermath of the Karachi incident.

“I have been made the subject of ridicule after the alleged misconduct of the Rangers in Karachi, who come under the federal interior division,” wrote the PM in the application. “And to add to the insult of not being in the loop, an inquiry has been launched by the agriculture department, that has nothing to do with the Rangers, other than providing it officers on deputation.”

“In such a stressful situation, it would be difficult for me to discharge my duties in a professional manner,” the application continued.

A dismayed prime minister shortly received the application back on his desk at around 1630 in the afternoon, with “application is rejected” undersigned on it.