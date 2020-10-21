Heykmatyar criticises Musharraf for having sided with US

The leader of Afghanistan’s Hezb-e-Islami party and two-time former prime minister, Gulbuddin Heykmatyar, criticised the actions of former Pakistani president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf for having sided with the USA after 9/11.

According to Heykmatyar, USA’s actions after the 9/11 attacks had led to the deaths of one million Afghani citizens, with another six million having become refugees.

However, Heykmatyar added that the US has been defeated in Afghanistan, and now their only solution is seeking a peaceful resolution.

“The reality is that America has been defeated in Afghanistan. They have not achieved any strategic goals,” Heykmatyarsaid while speaking at the Institute of Policy Institute (IPS) during his three-day Pakistan trip.

While Heykmatyar had sided with the US, as well as Pakistan, during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, he later worked against the US forces in the country. He added that the US itself had admitted that the Afghan government was corrupt.

Heykmatyar said that when the Soviets stopped the invasion, they left their ‘puppet’ in charge of the government, which led to a civil war. He further said that the only way to establish peace in the region is to make a decision without any outside influences.

“It should be a pure Afghan solution,” Heykmatyar commented.

To this purpose, he said, the US must remove its troops and the government it established from Afghanistan.

Heykmatyar is of the belief that the US invaded Afghanistan to take control of both its resources and the region, adding that the Afghani people would not accept US presence on in the land any longer.

While Heykmatyar had struck a peace deal with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration in 2016, he has not hesitated from criticising Ghani’s government.

Currently, talks are being held in Doha between Afghanistan and the Taliban. The Hizb-e-Islami leader said that these talks should focus on the removal of US troops and the establishment of a new government without outside interference.