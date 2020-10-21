Five dead, 20 injured in Karachi building explosion

KARACHI: At least five people died and 20 others were injured after an explosion in a multi-storey residential building near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Wednesday.

All injured and deceased people have been taken to Patel hospital, rescue officials said.

Television footage from the scene of the explosion showed the building had partially collapsed, rubble and debris scattered on the road as rescue officials attempted to reach those inside.

The nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police station house officer (SHO) said that it “seems to be a cylinder blast”, adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials reached the site and cordoned off the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the incident and directed the Karachi commissioner to submit a detailed report in this regard.

He also directed authorities to ensure medical treatment for the injured in the incident and expressed grief over the deaths reported.

Speaking to the reporters, Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Shallwani reiterated that the nature of the blast could only be determined after an inquiry. He said that officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) were present at the scene.

“As you can see the building is damaged, it will have to be demolished,” he said.

More details to follow