Fahad Mustafa’s character kidnapped by Rangers in tweaked Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad script

KARACHI: The much-awaited action entertainer Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad has had its script tweaked just ahead of its release keeping in mind the demands of the current situation, The Dependent has reliably learnt.

Members of the entourage in the Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa starrer Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad have revealed that the move has been undertaken to ensure that the film actually is allowed to be released.

“We can’t afford to show a strong Sindh police cop in the film, even as a caricature of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg,” a member of the production team said.

“So, what we’re doing now is that we’ll either show Fahad Mustafa’s character being kidnapped by Rangers, or make the character a Rangers official, which of course would be another way of kidnapping the character,” she added.

Members of the film’s production team also confirmed that they’ve been feeling the heat after the 45-second teaser for Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad accurately predicted the political situation in the country.

“Too accurately for our own, and the film’s, good,” confessed a senior member of the production team.

“Dabangg or Singham type Sindh police officer, pointless gatherings and dancing, lots of money involved, glimpses of violence and action, and of course Quaid-e-Azam himself – what on earth were we thinking?”