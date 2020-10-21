COAS visits LoC, lauds troops’ operational preparedness

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked the troops deployed at forward positions to remain steadfast and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion.

The army chief visited the forward areas at Chamb Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

Interacting with officers and men, he appreciated them for their continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness. He emphasised upon troops to extend all-out support to the local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations.

According to the ISPR, the COAS was briefed on the latest operational situation as well as Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting local residents living near LoC.

Earlier upon his arrival, the army chief was received by Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,341 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 188 innocent civilians, according to Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry.