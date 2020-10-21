The emigration of highly qualified and skilled people from a particular country is called brain drain. Brain drain has become a serious issue for Pakistan. In 2013, 2.7 million Pakistanis left the country in the preceding five years to find better work opportunities. It is really important to understand that brain drain directly impacts the development of our economy. According to a survey of Gallup-Pakistan, more than two-thirds of Pakistan’s adult population wants to go abroad for work and half of it has no desire to return. The core cause behind such desires is the lack of opportunities that our government. A country progresses due to skilled citizens and if our productive fellows leave the state, how can the country progress?

Afroz MJ

Turbat