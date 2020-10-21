Advertisement summoning Nawaz in graft cases pasted outside IHC

ISLAMABAD: The copies of advertisements summoning deposed prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield properties references were pasted on the walls of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday.

The advertisements, directing the former premier to appear before the IHC on November 24 for criminal proceedings, were published in the October 19 edition of Dawn and Jang on court orders.

Sharif has been residing in London since November last year on the pretext of medical treatment. His party insists that despite being summoned by the courts, who declared him a proclaimed offender in the Toshakhana corruption probe, the former premier will only return after the “completion” of his treatment.

The high court on Monday rejected the request of the federal government seeking permission to publish the proclamation of Sharif in two British publications — The Guardian and Daily Telegraph — observing that the legal requirements of issuance of the proclamation had been fulfilled.

The same day, the IHC registrar office wrote a letter to Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood, asking him to execute/display the proclamation in the vicinity of Sharif’s residence in London through the Pakistan High Commission in the British capital.

According to the letter, the proclamation “shall be read out some conspicuous place of the town in which Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif ordinarily resides in the UK. One copy shall be affixed at some conspicuous part of the residence in which Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif ordinarily resides in the UK”.