8,000 healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19

Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has reported that over 8,000 healthcare professionals have been infected by the coronavirus so far.

The total number of infections is 8,272; of which, 7,902 have recovered while 87 have lost their lives to the novel virus.

The data notes that 5,046 doctor and 927 nurses have been infected since the outbreak in March.

2,494 infected healthcare workers have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 21 deaths; 2,255 from Sindh Sindh with 34 deaths; 1815 from Punjab; 647 from Islamabad, 536 from Balochistan, 323 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 202 from Gilgit-Baltistan.