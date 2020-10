A woman identified as Fatima was shot dead after resisting armed robbers in the North Nazimabad area of Karachi, police confirmed on Monday.

A Facebook group claimed that the robbery took place in North Nazimabad’s Taj Bakery area.

According to the post, the woman was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with three other women when the robbers approached. The robbers opened fire during the incident, resulting in the woman’s death.