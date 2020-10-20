Singh IG seeks leave after ‘shock’ from Capt Safdar’s arrest

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar, along with other police officials has submitted a formal request for leave after the “stressful situation” of Capt (r) Safdar Awan’s arrest a day earlier.

According to a letter submitted by the Additional Inspector General’s office, Mahar had asked for leave over the registration of first information report (FIR) in Safdar’s arrest. In the letter, he said that he needed 60 days leave to “come out of this shock and settle down”.

The IGP said that the handling of the FIR had lead to the police force in Sindh being “humiliated and manhandled”. Furthermore, he mentioned that the ranks of the police force have been demoralised after this incident.

The other officials who requested leave include Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, AIG (special branch) and several Deputy Inspector Generals (DIG) of police.

The aforementioned FIR pertains to the arrest of Capt Safdar for violation of the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar.