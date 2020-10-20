Sindh Medical & Dental Council draft bill prepared

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Tuesday decided to establish the Sindh Medical & Dental Council (SMDC).

A draft of the proposed law to constitute the Sindh Medical & Dental Council has been hammered out and the government will seek opinions from the provincial law department over the piece of the legislation, sources said. The government will get the legislation approved from the assembly within three months, sources said.

Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho has confirmed the government’s move for the constitution of SMDC. The minister said that Sindh had expressed serious reservations over the constitution of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). “Other provinces have also reservations over the PMC,” she added.

The parliament in September passed legislation to replace Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) with the PMC as the regulatory body for the medical sector. President Dr Arif Alvi later signed the Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2020, into a law.

The law was passed to help regulate the medical sector through the implementation of uniform standards to ensure the quality of training and educational qualifications in the field of medicine and dentistry.