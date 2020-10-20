Significance of retaining UNHRC membership

A tribute to Pakistan’s diplomacy

Pakistan has been re-elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council by the UN General Assembly for a second term. Pakistan had already served a three-year term which began in 2018. Winning the election to this prestigious body of the UN for a second consecutive term represents a great diplomatic achievement by the managers of Pakistan’s foreign policy, whose lobbying won Pakistan the highest number of votes, reflecting the acknowledgement of, and confidence of the international community in, its contribution to the national and global human rights agenda and iys strong credentials as a consensus builder in HRC.

From amongst five countries from the Asia-Pacific region vying for election to the four seats, Pakistan secured 169 votes in the 193 member General Assembly followed by 164 for Uzbekistan, 150 for Nepal, 139 for China and 90 for Saudi Arabia. Pakistan has been elected to the premier human rights body of the UN for the fifth time.

The resolution establishing the UNHRC states “when electing members of the Council, Member States shall take into account the contribution of candidates to the promotion and protection of human rights and their voluntary pledges and commitments made thereto and that members elected to the Council shall uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights.” In the light of the foregoing, the election to the Council implies endorsement of the fact that the state elected as member of the Council has not only respected human rights within her own boundaries but has also made a discernible contribution to the protection of those rights at the global level. It is perhaps pertinent to mention that UN General Assembly can suspend the rights and privileges of any Council member that it decides has persistently committed gross and systematic violations of human rights during its term of membership. The suspension process requires a two-thirds majority vote by the General Assembly.

The diplomatic offensive launched by the PTI government under stewardship of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made it difficult for India to conceal the realities in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s re-election to the UNHRC, therefore, augurs well in regards to sustaining and reinforcing efforts to unmask Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the state under illegal Indian siege

Prime Minister Imran Khan has rightly lauded the role of the Foreign Office and Pakistani missions abroad for orchestrating this diplomatic triumph which, as he put it, enhances Pakistan’s profile and recognition on the international stage. He also reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue efforts towards consensus building and ensuring that the HRC’s work was guided by principles of universality, impartiality, dialogue and cooperation adding that Pakistan would continue to expose human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The UNHRC, with its headquarters in Geneva, is charged with the responsibility to promote and protect human rights around the world. It has 47 members elected for staggered three-year terms on a regional group basis. The UNHRC replaced UN Commission on Human Rights in March 2006. It investigates allegations of breaches of human rights in United Nations member states, and addresses important thematic human rights issues such as freedom of association and assembly, freedom of expression, freedom of belief and religion, women’s rights, LGBT rights, and the rights of racial and ethnic minorities.

It has been a prominent forum for discussing the gross and systematic human rights abuses being perpetrated in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The human rights violations committed with impunity by the Indian occupation forces in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been extensively documented in the various reports of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the independent Special Procedure Mandate Holders. Presence in the Council affords an excellent opportunity to Pakistan to sensitize the world body and the international community about the gross violation of human rights in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and revealing India’s true face to the world.

India, which is being ruled by the followers of the RSS ideology of Hindutva, has not only committed brazen violations of human rights within India by pursuing communal policies targeting Muslim community and other minorities but is also guilty of unleashing a reign of terror in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through continued extra-judicial killings and keeping the entire population under siege since 5 August 2019. International media and international human rights bodies such as Amnesty International have been reporting and documenting the human rights violation in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir to expose India before the global fraternity.

As a consequence, the Indian government has forced Amnesty International to shut down operations in India and frozen its bank accounts. The Indian action followed the publication of two highly critical reports about human rights record of the Indian government. The organization in a statement said, “The move was the culmination of a two year campaign of harassment by home affairs ministry and more broadly part of an incessant witch-hunt of human rights group by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” The banning of Amnesty International corroborates the fact that under the BJP government the space for dissent has been shrinking in India, where the critics of the government face investigation and detention under draconian terrorism laws. It also coincides with human rights violations against 200 million Muslims of India.

Since 5 August 2019, Indian security forces are reported to have killed more than 200 Kashmiris in extra-judicial killings during cordon and search operations, as well as those protesting against the Indian oppression. A recent report in The New York Times dwelled on the state of affairs in the Valley since 5 August 2019 in these words: “Kashmir was cast into chaos in August when the Indian government revoked the region’s partial autonomy. Since then, tensions have been high in Kashmir Valley, where many businesses were shuttered, streets emptied and, doctors said, residents’ hopelessness morphed into a severe psychological crisis. But despite the lockdown, firefights and skirmishes in Kashmir have not stopped.” Earlier a similar report in the same newspaper had the headline ‘Kashmir under Siege and Lockdown Faces a Mental Health Crisis’. The situation has been extremely precarious for the people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is really encouraging to note that international media, human rights organizations, and the UN human Rights body through its two reports on human rights abuses by India, have thwarted Indian attempts to hoodwink the world. The diplomatic offensive launched by the PTI government under stewardship of Prime Minister Imran Khan has also made it difficult for India to conceal the realities in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan’s re-election to the UNHRC, therefore, augurs well in regards to sustaining and reinforcing efforts to unmask Indian atrocities and human rights abuses in the state under illegal Indian siege.