SAPM Sania Nishtar positive for Covid-19

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Sania Nisthar announced via Twitter that she has contracted the coronavirus.

She tweeted on Monday, “I have tested positive for COVID 19 and am isolating myself. I have mild symptoms and will, therefore, continue to work from home”.

A few days ago, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan had also tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this month, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rashid Rabbani had lost his life to coronavirus reinfection.