Professor Albert Einstein profoundly desired for permanent peace in the world. He struggled hard to achieve his mission of world peace and wrote to the world intellectuals asking them to make a strenuous effort to avoid war. Unfortunately, his efforts went into the vein and WWII ended in a dreadful event leading to the loss of hundreds to thousands of precious lives. I have lived through these times and wish and plead to politicians of Pakistan to learn a lesson from history. Our leaders have been fighting and mudslinging on each other for seventy-three years with the aim to grab power under the slogan of strengthening democracy, which never existed. The ruling party and their opponents need to realize that one can wish what he wishes but will not wish the consequences of this wish. The solution to each issue lies in reconciliation and consensus, not in confrontation.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad